Hai Long 2 Offshore Wind Project to Use SGRE Turbines

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and Hai Long Offshore Wind say the new SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine is intended to be used at the upcoming 300 MW Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan.

The deployment of the turbine for the rest of the 1,044 MW Hai Long pipeline is also being considered.

The exact number of units for the first 300 MW of the project remains to be confirmed based on site-specific conditions. The preferred supplier agreement as published in November 2019 remains subject to contract and final investment decision from the consortium partners: Canadian independent power producer Northland Power Inc. and Taiwan-based developer Yushan Energy.

The Hai Long offshore wind power plant was awarded through the 2018 grid allocation mechanism in Taiwan. The project site is located approximately 50 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County. The first 300 MW will serve as an anchor for Siemens Gamesa to expand its local footprint and supply base in Taiwan into a regional industrial hub.

As announced separately, nacelle production for the 300 MW Hai Long 2 project will begin in Taichung in 2024, and turbine installation will follow thereafter.

“Taking the next step in advancing the Hai Long 2 project by announcing that it will conditionally use the SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine is outstanding news. We are thrilled that the Hai Long partners have chosen our newest machine and are very excited to work closely in making this project the first installation for the SG 14-222 DD in the Asia Pacific,” says Andreas Nauen, Offshore CEO at Siemens Gamesa.

Since the opening of its Taipei office in 2017, Siemens Gamesa has been committed to support the industrial plans of the Taiwanese government and to contribute to the growth of offshore wind in Taiwan. Subject to Hai Long 2’s industrial relevance proposal approval, Siemens Gamesa has revealed plans to expand its Taichung footprint into a regional industrial hub for offshore wind nacelles, together with Taiwan-based suppliers.

This nacelle production setup in Taiwan will play a central role in the introduction of the latest turbine technologies in the Asia Pacific, starting with the SG 14-222 DD for the 300 MW Hai Long 2 project. As such it will also reinforce Taiwan’s position in the region and serve as a foundation to export technologies to other neighboring markets, notes the company.