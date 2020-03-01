The Global Wind Organization Releases its Annual Report on Wind Safety

The Global Wind Organization (GWO), says it has published its Annual Report 2019 – Safety Without Borders.

A yearly review of workforce, safety and training trends in wind energy, the GWO Annual Report 2019 covers key developments in the industry. The report also moves a step forward by bringing news of GWO’s future strategy up to 2022, notes the company.

The report focuses on certification bodies, wind turbine repair and maintenance, the GWO’s network and best practices for maintaining safety in the wind industry.

Determined to create an injury-free working environment in wind, GWO drafted its first training standard in 2012 and formalized its member collaboration agreement in 2014.

By 2019, 17 companies representing five of the top 10 global owner-operators and eight of the world’s largest turbine manufacturers had come together on the understanding that only a global organization could support training development for a market growing at approximately 50 GW of new capacity each year.

As of 2020, GWO operates across three continents via the GWO Secretariat, China Committee and North American Committee.

GWO’s mission is to strive towards an injury-free working environment in the global wind industry. Their goal is to establish globally accepted and standardized safety training in all wind markets.

The organization’s three-year target is to more than double the number of technicians receiving GWO training on a regular basis. GWO will build a training provider network that delivers globally recognized, quality assured safety training to at least 200,000 technicians by the end of 2022.

To read GWO’s full report, Safety Without Borders, click here.

Photo: The first page of GWO’s Safety Without Borders annual report