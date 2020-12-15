The Danish Energy Agency Gives Green Light to Vattenfall Offshore Plans

The Danish Energy Agency has approved Vattenfall’s construction plans for the Vesterhav Syd and Nord offshore wind farms.

“Getting approval from the Danish Energy Agency is good news for the green transition and the goal of enabling a fossil-free society in Denmark,” says Jacob Nørgaard Andersen, Vattenfall’s director in Denmark. “The Danish Energy Agency has carried out a thorough review of our environmental assessment and the responses to the public consultation. We are satisfied that based on this they have given the green light to the projects.”

Among the biggest initiatives is a completely new installation design for the wind farms that maximizes the turbines’ distance to the coast within the area designated by the Danish state. For Vesterhav Syd, this means that the turbines will be located around nine kilometers off the coast. For Vesterhav Nord, the northernmost turbine will be moving from its originally planned location to about eight kilometers off the coast.

In addition to the location of the turbines, Vattenfall will install a radar system that allows the light markings on the turbines to be significantly dimmed at night, provided the Danish Transport, Construction and Housing Authority approves it. Approval of the radar system must be given by the end of Q2 2021 in order to be integrated optimally with the other processes in the projects.

