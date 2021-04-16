The Business Network for Offshore Wind Kicks Off 2021 IPF with Virtual: Expansion

The Business Network for Offshore Wind, a nonprofit dedicated to building a network to support the U.S. offshore wind market, says its 2021 International Partnering Forum (IPF) is beginning next week with its first virtual session focused on industry expansion.

This year, IPF includes three virtual sessions – taking place in April, May and June – and culminates in IPF Together, an in-person event happening Aug. 24-26, in Richmond, Va. The April event, taking place as part of Earth Day, will feature industry experts who will explore the evolution of the offshore wind energy industry. They will also focus on the opportunities available to businesses as the industry experiences renewed focus from President Joe Biden and are championed by state governments along the U.S. coasts.

The half-day IPF Virtual: Expansion begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT on April 22, and will feature discussions about combating climate change through decarbonization – ensuring equity and inclusion as the supply chain grows. Attendees will also have multiple networking opportunities throughout the event to connect with fellow participants through the virtual chat rooms.

The virtual sessions were created to provide a platform for federal agencies to provide updates on policy advancements and regulation formulation, which ensures attendees receive the time-sensitive information they need to make strategic business decisions for the future. Registration to the IPF Virtual events is included in IPF Together registration or can be purchased separately. The 2021 IPF will also feature tour options of the Virginia Ports and CVOW project as well as networking events like WindMatch one-on-one networking appointments.

To access the Business Network for Offshore Wind’s full schedule for the 2021 IPF Virtual: Expansion, click here.