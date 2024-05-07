TGS Launches Multi-Client Wind and Metocean Measurement Campaign Offshore Germany

TGS has commenced its latest multi-client wind measurement campaign using two LiDAR buoys in Germany’s North Sea.

The buoys, supplied by Green Rebel, are equipped with sensors allowing detailed measurements of wind, metocean and environmental data, which is then set to be streamed to shore over a 24-month campaign through TGS’ Wind AXIOM platform.

The company says its approach, where multiple customers can subscribe to the same floating LiDAR data, advantages offshore wind developers by reducing development costs and timelines.





“TGS is committed to supporting the growth of global offshore wind energy with data and insights,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

“Early access to essential wind and metocean data significantly mitigates investment risks, empowers informed decisions and ensures smooth project implementation across the wind development lifecycle. With this deployment, we can proudly boast eight offshore LiDAR campaigns concurrently collecting critical wind data worldwide, and more deployments are likely to follow as new areas open up globally.”