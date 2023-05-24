TGS, Kongsberg Gruppen Unite to Accelerate Scaling of Offshore Wind

Norwegian companies TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, and Kongsberg Gruppen, a supplier of high-technology systems to a variety of industries, are collaborating to develop integrated data and digital solutions for the offshore wind industry. The aim of the partnership is more efficient use of data and digitalization to drive faster scaling of offshore wind.

The offshore wind industry holds potential for exponential growth and is crucial for increasing the production and share of renewable energy needed to reduce emissions in line with global targets set for 2030 and 2050. To enable the scaling speed required to fulfill these goals, the process of prospecting, site assessment and field development needs to be more efficient, the companies say. Responding to this need, TGS and Kongsberg aim to combine high-quality data with digital solutions that are accessible, modular, scalable, and support an open ecosystem.

Veterans of their respective domains related to offshore wind, TGS specializes in energy data acquisition, asset management, high-powered computing and data analytics. Kongsberg excels in sensors, marine robotics, automation, industrial digital twins and collaboration tools.

“TGS and Kongsberg are uniquely positioned to provide reduced development and installation costs, shorter cycle times and better operational performance for the entire offshore wind project life cycle – from site assessment to operations,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Since 2021, TGS has actively diversified its energy data and insights into renewable energy and carbon storage via strategic partnerships, organic initiatives, and acquisitions. TGS’ offshore wind solutions include market intelligence from 4C Offshore, wind and metocean measurements, analytics platforms, subsurface data for site assessment and data management. TGS has a client base of over 450 companies focusing on offshore wind.

Kongsberg has been part of the offshore renewables industry since its inception, mainly through ship design and marine systems and subsea data acquisition sensors and solutions. In 2022, Kongsberg established Kongsberg Renewables Technologies to accelerate organic and inorganic growth.