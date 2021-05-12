TGS Adds Data, Analytics Services to Company Offerings with 4C Offshore Acquisition

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA (TGS), a global provider of energy data and intelligence, has acquired 4C Offshore Ltd., a market intelligence and consultancy firm.

4C Offshore says it offers a broad suite of data, analytics and services for the offshore wind industry. With its digital platform, the company provides developers, operators, asset managers, equipment providers and construction companies with key data and insights for the development and operations of offshore wind farms.

“We are pleased to announce 4C Offshore as the first acquisition following the launch of our New Energy Solutions business earlier this year,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. “The company carries a strong reputation within the industry for its quality data that is highly trusted for asset-level decisions. The strengths of 4C Offshore fit perfectly with TGS’ ambition to become a global provider of energy data and insights to support decision-making processes across the energy value chain.”

Based in the U.K. with 29 employees, 4C Offshore provides data on more than 2,000 offshore wind projects. The company says it has recurring revenue streams from a diversified base of almost 350 clients, serving 2,200 users.

