TGE, CIP Achieve Commercial Operation of Bearkat II

Tri Global Energy (TGE), an independent renewable energy originator and developer, says project owner and partner, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a fund management company, has achieved commercial operation of Glasscock County’s 162 MW Bearkat II, the second phase of the Bearkat wind energy project.

Bearkat II will provide numerous benefits to the county and the local community.

“We are delighted to announce the completion of Bearkat II, the newest addition to our growing portfolio of renewable energy projects,” says Christian Skakkebæk, senior partner at CIP. “This achievement serves as a testament to the dedication and resilience of the CIP and TGE teams, our partners and suppliers to execute throughout the global pandemic. We are proud of this project’s contribution to local jobs and generating clean wind energy to serve the Texas market.”

TGE originated the Bearkat wind project on nearly 30,000 leased acres of privately owned Texas farm and ranch land in 2012 and continued project development after CIP’s acquisition of the Bearkat project in 2016. The 197 MW first phase of the Bearkat project commenced operations in 2017.

CIP and TGE have partnered successfully on other wind projects, including the operational 148 MW Blue Cloud wind project (Bailey and Lamb Counties, Texas) and the 400 MW Panther Grove Wind Energy (Woodford County, Ill.) project development.

TGE is a major wind developer in Texas and among the top five in the U.S. for projects under construction. Over 4,000 MW of TGE’s renewable energy projects are either in late-stage development, financing, construction or operation, including wind, solar and energy storage projects.