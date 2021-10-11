Texas’ Harbor Island Terminal Offers Marine Facilities for Wind Energy Projects

The Aransas Terminal Company has re-envisioned and re-launched the marine terminals of Harbor Island to serve the wind energy project cargo business as well as the offshore south Texas oil industry supply and service sector.

While current wind component shipments through the port are destined for the onshore renewables sector, there is also long-term potential for offshore wind component fabrication and supply. Having no bridges to cross under and therefore no air draft restrictions whatsoever will give great flexibility to future offshore wind farm developers that chose Aransas Terminal as a service base.

Aransas Terminal Company (ATC) was formed in July 2021 to lease, administer, operate and maintain the port facilities called Aransas Terminal – Harbor Island. The privately owned, deepwater, multi-use marine terminal facilities are located on the Corpus Christi Ship Channel less than three miles from the open Gulf of Mexico.

“With 3,000 linear feet of berth space, more than 120 developed acres and 1,000 feet of frontage along Highway 361, the marine and landside facilities are already in business, handling project cargo operations and offshore oil and gas berthing and logistics,” says Burt Moorhouse, president of ATC.

The port facilities at Harbor Island were introduced following the dredging of the Aransas Pass in the late 1890s and predate the establishment of the Port of Corpus Christi. Harbor Island’s marine facilities have a rich history that includes extensive shipyard work, particularly in the fabrication of offshore oil production “jackets” of the 1970s.

“The same large-scale, heavy-spec improved soils and above-the-storm elevations that served the offshore fabrication industry of the past make Harbor Island a natural for importing and storing energy cargo today, especially wind energy components,” adds Moorhouse.

The port has long served as an offshore oil lay-up base, which will continue, albeit at a different level. ATC envisions a gradual transition away from lay-berthing as current economics lead to more scrapping of older offshore rigs.

“There is great opportunity for a more active Gulf of Mexico offshore drilling and production supply vessel base at Aransas Terminal,” continues Moorhouse. “As the cold-stacked rigs depart, docks and terminals are being freed up. It’s a natural transition, in keeping with the port’s offshore energy legacy, to now serve offshore south Texas discoveries, as the industry can avoid the expense of that long run to Louisiana for fuel and supplies.”

Aransas Terminal Company is a family-owned company focused on operational excellence and continued development of port facilities at Aransas Terminal – Harbor Island. It plans for diversified growth, especially in project cargo and offshore oil and gas supply base operations, providing a new port alternative to the Texas energy sector.