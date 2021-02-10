Texas Governor Receives TGE’s Wind Leadership Award

Tri Global Energy (TGE), an originator and developer of utility-scale renewable energy projects, says Gov. Greg Abbott has received the Tri Global Energy Wind Leadership Award.

The annual award recognizes commitment to wind development and to the people who rely on wind projects to support their families and communities.

“Texans know that responsible stewardship of our environment must be a priority as we continue to utilize the natural resources available to us while also preserving the treasure that Texas is,” says Abbott. “For this reason, clean and renewable energy are closely tied with Texas’ prosperity and success. While Texas continues to provide for the oil and gas sector, the state is also a national and international provider of wind energy.”

Nearly 5,000 MW of TGE’s renewable energy projects are either in late-stage development, financing, construction or operation, including wind, solar and energy storage projects.

Photo: Gov. Greg Abbott receives the Tri Global Energy Wind Leadership Award