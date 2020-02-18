Texas Companies Transition to Low-Carbon Energy

Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. says it has entered a retail renewable energy agreement with ENGIE Resources LLC.

The contract goes through 2023 and includes 100% of the electricity needs, or approximately 4,180 MWh annually, for all Einstein Bros. Bagels locations in Texas. Renewable energy will be sourced from ENGIE North America’s Live Oak Wind Project in Schleicher County, Texas.

“We are excited to add wind-generated energy to our energy supply mix and are equally as delighted to partner with ENGIE Resources on this green energy contract. We look forward to the future of renewable and sustainable energy sources coming to the market,” says Susan Scheuermann, energy manager for Einstein Bros. Bagels.

Einstein Bros. Bagels will also achieve budget certainty throughout the term of this agreement with a fixed price structure. ENGIE’s portfolio solution bridges the gap in green energy products by combining traditional retail energy contracts with supply and renewable energy certificates from specific renewable generation assets, notes the company

“Until recently, the retail energy sector did not offer a solution with physical renewable energy directly sourced from a local renewable asset to a portfolio of small facilities like bakeries,” says Graham Leith, senior vice president of resources at ENGIE.

“We’re proud to introduce a solution to a customer known for its own retail innovation,” he adds.