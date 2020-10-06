Terracon Eases Renewable Site-Selection with Software Enhancement

Terracon, an employee-owned consulting engineering firm, says it has further enhanced Stage1, a site-selection tool, to now include environmental and geotechnical condition assessment.

Stage1 combines Terracon’s extensive project data, compiled over its 50-plus year history, with environmental and geologic data sources from more than 700 public and private map sources, and curates it with the local experience of professionals from more than 150 offices to provide remote, site-specific site research without the cost, time and risk associated with intrusive exploration and investigation.

“Stage1 is Terracon’s way of maximizing the value of data in site-selection and design,” says Mike Covert, national director of environmental services at Terracon. “Adding environmental considerations to Stage1 allows our clients to quickly gain more knowledge of a potential project site, earlier in their evaluation, ahead of traditional due diligence.”

With the addition of environmental considerations, Stage1 streamlines site selection into three key areas: geotechnical, subsurface environmental and natural resources which includes cultural resources and historic places, wetlands and waters of the U.S, and protected species.

Stage1’s collaborative, fully online experience allows users to begin researching sites at no cost. Within five days of placement of an order, depending on project size, clients gain a deeper understanding of potentially significant issues that may impact development, a site rating of constructability and recommendations for the next steps included within a Smart Work Plan.

Clients in all sectors appreciate Stage1, particularly those in power generation and transmission looking for solar and wind sites, and in general building, especially when looking for data centers, warehouses, technology-based and multi-family sites. When a site is selected, Terracon professionals remain partners, guiding the environmental due diligence and geotechnical field exploration necessary for construction.