Tender for Utsira Nord Offshore Wind Development Scheduled for Q1 2023

The Norwegian government is further developing offshore wind power in Norway and aims to tender the first phase of Sørlige Nordsjø II and Utsira Nord by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The government wants a close dialogue with the offshore wind industry and other users of the sea when the tender documents are to be drawn up, and wants input on, among other things, pre-qualification, auction model and support scheme.

“We aim to allocate areas suitable for 30,000 MW offshore wind by 2040, and hereby present the framework for allocating the areas in Utsira Nord and the first phase of Sørlige Nordsjø II,” says Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland. “Collaboration is a key to success, and I hope we get a lot of input in the public consultation we have just published. This will set the standard for offshore wind in Norway.”

In the package sent for public consultation, the government’s proposal for pre-qualification criteria, qualitative criteria and the allocation, auction and support model is presented. In the public consultation, there is also an overview of the division of the areas in Sørlige Nordsjø II and Utsira Nord.

“The government wants investments in offshore wind to provide industrial development in Norway, facilitate innovation and technology development, and provide increased production of renewable power in Norway,” says Aasland. “To achieve these goals, we must have a close dialogue with the offshore wind industry and other users of the sea.”

Utsira Nord has been opened for a capacity of 1,500 MW. The government will divide this area into three areas, where a wind power plant of 500 MW can be built within each area.