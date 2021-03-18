TechnipFMC, Magnora Partnership Sets Sights on Floating Offshore Wind

TechnipFMC, a technology provider to traditional and new energy industries, has entered into an agreement with Magnora ASA to jointly pursue floating offshore wind project development opportunities under the name Magnora Offshore Wind.

When combined with TechnipFMC’s technologies and its initiative to integrate wind and wave energy with offshore green hydrogen storage, the partnership will enable Magnora Offshore Wind to realize opportunities in the growing offshore floating wind market.

“Magnora and TechnipFMC bring together decades of combined knowledge regarding the development of profitable offshore energy projects,” says Jonathan Landes, president of subsea at TechnipFMC. “This partnership reflects TechnipFMC’s ambition to capture a significant position in the renewable offshore energy market. We are delighted to support Magnora Offshore Wind by providing our expertise and know-how in bringing innovative offshore energy solutions to the market.”

Magnora Offshore Wind has already commenced operations and started work on an application for the first round of seabed leasing through the Scottish government’s ScotWind Leasing program. In addition, Magnora Offshore Wind will participate in the first offshore wind application round in Norway – which opens this year – and will also consider entering new markets in the coming months.

Photo by Jeffpro57 is licensed under CC BY 2.0