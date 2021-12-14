Swift Current Energy Orders 41 Wind Turbines from Nordex Group for Texas Project

Swift Current Energy, a North American clean energy platform, has signed an agreement with the Nordex Group to purchase 41 N149/4.X wind turbines for Swift Current’s Castle Gap Wind Project in Texas. Both parties have also signed a service contract covering five years of operations and maintenance.

The Nordex Delta4000 turbines will be utilized at Swift Current’s 196 MW Castle Gap Wind Project in Mills and Lampasas Counties, Texas. The project is expected to commence operations by the close of 2022. Castle Gap is Swift Current’s second large-scale wind development in Texas; the company successfully developed and commercialized the 550 MW High Lonesome Wind Project in Crockett and Upton Counties in 2019.

“Texas is the number one renewable energy generator in the United States, producing a quarter of the national total and over 21 percent of all in-state electricity generation,” notes Eric Lammers, CEO of Swift Current. “We are pleased to partner with the Nordex Group to secure turbine supply for our Castle Gap Wind Project and to meaningfully contribute to the clean energy landscape in Texas.”

Swift Current has commercialized more than 1.1 GW of projects since 2016 and has a growing pipeline of more than 6 GW of wind, solar and energy storage projects across North America.

The Nordex Group will supply the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 108 meters. Delivery and installation of the turbines is scheduled for summer 2022 with commissioning of the turbines planned for the end of the same year.

“We are very happy to support Swift Current Energy on their way to decarbonize the U.S. electricity sector utilizing our wind turbine technology at the Castle Gap project,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. “The N149/4.X turbines with their flexible power modes will be operated in the 4.8 MW rating to ensure maximum clean power generation at the site.”