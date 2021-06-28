SWEPCO Issues RFP for 3 GW of Wind Power

Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), has issued three requests for proposals for renewable and short-term generating capacity.

The RFPs solicit bids for the purchase of solar resources up to 300 MW, wind resources of up to 3 GW, and short-term accredited deliverable capacity up to 250 MW.

Wind resources must be a minimum of 100 MW, interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and be located in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas or Missouri.

Solar resources must be a minimum of 50 MW, interconnect to SWEPCO’s transmission system within SPP and be located in the SWEPCO service territory.

Proposals for short-term capacity must be for a minimum of 50 MW from SPP resources.

Proposals are due by Aug. 12. Response and contact information is available here.