SUT Introduces Offshore Geophysics and Geotechnical Engineering Virtual Course

The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) has launched a virtual introductory course on offshore site investigation and geotechnical engineering in the offshore environment. This is the online equivalent of the face-to-face course run by the Society’s Offshore Site Investigation Group (OSIG). The online course is spread over four half days for two weeks in November.

Aimed at non-specialists, the course aims to provide a broad overview of the offshore market, and how the data acquired is applied to maximize the value of offshore projects in both the offshore oil and gas, and offshore renewable energy sectors.

“The face-to-face course has been running for 25 or so years and has attracted well in excess of 500 delegates,” says Chery Burgess, CEO of the SUT. “We are delighted to add an OSIG course to our virtual offerings, which also include our Virtual Subsea Awareness Course and an Introduction to Offshore Wind Energy Course, both of which have attracted delegates from around the world.”

The first two days include a geophysical theme while the second week focuses on the geotechnical side, Burgess explains. Industry and academic experts will cover topics such as planning an offshore site investigation through technical and operational aspects of data acquisition and reporting as well as the practical use of the data for geohazard assessment and foundation design.

“Our speakers are drawn from Vysus, MCL Consultancy, RPS, Bangor University, RWE, BP, University of Southampton, Gardline, Ørsted, NGI, University of Bristol, Atkins, Subsea 7 and Lloyd’s Register. Our thanks are extended to Francesca Ciavaglia of Lloyd’s Register who has coordinated preparation of this course,” Burgess adds.

Each half-day session will include a set of oral presentations, followed by small-group practical activities with the scope to reinforce the knowledge and get further insight on the topics presented. Small-group activities will also provide an opportunity to discuss with experts in the field.

The SUT is a multidisciplinary learned society that brings together organizations and individuals with a common interest in underwater technology, ocean science and offshore engineering. It was founded in 1966 and has members from more than 40 countries, including engineers, scientists, other professionals, and students working in these areas.