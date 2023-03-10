Supply Chain Expo Highlights Offshore Wind Opportunities for New York

Equinor and bp, the partners in the Empire and Beacon Wind projects, recently held their third supplier expo at Farmingdale State College, where over 200 local and regional manufacturers, suppliers and contractors met with key offshore wind project suppliers and vendors.

The event offered an opportunity for Long Island businesses to learn how to take part in the local offshore wind supply chain arising from new large-scale projects like Empire Wind and Beacon Wind, which are under development off the Long Island coast.

At the event, attendees heard about the need to create a Long Island- and New York-based supply chain and workforce to aid the development of the offshore wind industry. With the Equinor-bp partnership planning to build four wind farms off the Long Island coast, the Empire and Beacon wind projects will provide an entryway for Long Island businesses to create components for offshore wind farms and train their workforces for careers in offshore wind.

During the panels, attendees were able to ask questions related to the industry as well as questions about their company’s participation in the offshore wind industry. During breaks, attendees were also able to speak with key suppliers at their booths to find out more about these companies.

Following the panel discussions, a matchmaking session took place. This gave Long Island businesses the chance to speak one on one with the key suppliers and to let them know more about their businesses, ask important questions, and find out how these Long Island companies could be integrated into their local supply chain.

“Vestas is thrilled to once again participate in Equinor’s Supply Chain Expo as we continue to support the buildout of a sustainable U.S. offshore industry,” says Amy McGinty, vice president of offshore construction and operations for Vestas North America. “By connecting with diverse and local suppliers in New York, we aim to establish an inclusive clean energy economy with long-term jobs and opportunities.”

Together, Empire Wind and Beacon Wind will provide New York state with 3.3 GW of energy.