Subsea 7, Simply Blue Partner on Floating Wind Project

Subsea 7, a subsea engineering, construction and services company that serves the offshore energy industry, and Simply Blue Energy, a blue economy developer, have partnered to develop the Salamander floating wind project off the northeast coast of Scotland.

The companies have formed a joint venture partnership, where Subsea 7 has a minority interest, to develop a pre-commercial project. Subsea 7 says it will bring its proven track record in delivering offshore energy projects, together with the company’s knowledge of the Scottish supply chain. Simply Blue Energy will bring its floating wind development experience from its projects in the Celtic Sea.

“Scotland is one of the best locations on the planet for the development of floating wind projects,” says Sam Roch-Perks, CEO of Simply Blue Energy. “As a floating wind developer, we want to contribute to the development of this market. Despite best intentions, previous projects have not achieved the hoped-for regional supply chain benefits but we believe that for the supply chain to capitalize on the opportunities from ScotWind, a stepping stone project like Salamander is needed.”

Energy consultants, Xodus Group, an autonomous subsidiary of Subsea 7, has been supporting the project from the inception stage and will continue to work with the project to develop the concept in readiness for acquiring a lease from the Crown Estate Scotland. This early engagement provides an opportunity to develop a sustainable Scottish supply chain that can deliver a responsible energy future and bring economic benefits associated with offshore floating wind.

Up to 200 MW, Salamander will be delivered by Simply Blue Energy, following four other such projects it is developing with energy operators in the Celtic Sea.

Photo: Sam Roch-Perks