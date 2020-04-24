Subsea 7 Awarded Netherlands Offshore Contract

Subsea 7 S.A., a company that specializes in the delivery of offshore projects and services, has been awarded a substantial offshore contract by Vattenfall for the Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) 1-4 offshore wind farm project, located between 18-36 km off the Dutch coast in the North Sea.

The contracted work scope includes the transport and installation of approximately 140 wind turbine monopile foundations and 315 km of 66 kV inner array grid cables in water depths between 18 and 27 meters. Offshore installation is scheduled for execution in 2021 and 2022 using Seaway 7’s heavy lift, cable lay and support vessels. The contract is subject to a final investment decision by Vattenfall and Subsea 7 will include the contract in backlog once that decision has been made.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Vattenfall to install the foundations and inner array cables for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 wind farms and help to deliver the first subsidy-free offshore wind project in the Netherlands,” says Steph McNeill, executive vice president of Subsea 7.

The HKZ 1-4 offshore wind farms are being developed by Vattenfall as the first subsidy-free wind farms in the Netherlands, and when completed, will have an installed capacity of approximately 1.5 GW.