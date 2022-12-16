Stryker Powers Facilities with Renewable Energy Under 37 MW Orsted Deal

Stryker and Ørsted have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) to help the company achieve its goal of powering all facilities with renewable electricity by 2027. Stryker will purchase wind energy from Sunflower Wind in Marion County, Kan.

As part of Stryker’s first long-term power purchase agreement, Ørsted will deliver 37 MW of wind power – enough to address 75% of Stryker’s electricity in North America – over the next 12 years.

“Ørsted is pleased to deliver renewable energy from Sunflower Wind. We look forward to working with Stryker in supporting their sustainability journey,” says Ben Pratt, head of growth and revenue at Ørsted Americas.

The Sunflower Wind Farm operated by Ørsted is a 200 MW wind project in Marion County, Kan.

“As a global healthcare leader, we understand the growing link between human health and environmental health and our role to deliver sustainable solutions,” states Viju Menon, group president of Stryker’s Global Quality and Operations. “Securing renewable energy at large scale helps us play a role in decarbonizing the healthcare sector.”