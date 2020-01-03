Stanley Consultants Promotes Sulzen to Lead Energy Practice

Stanley Consultants, promoted Lance Sulzen to lead its energy, power and environmental activities. The company is a worldwide provider of engineering, environmental and construction services.

Sulzen has 22 years of experience in the energy and environmental industry. He is a licensed professional engineer and a certified project management professional. He has spent the last 15 years with Stanley Consultants.

In his new role, Sulzen will be responsible for executing the company’s new business strategy.

“With the accelerated changes we are experiencing in technology advancements and communities’ demands for smarter, cleaner and more resilient cities, we have a great opportunity to collaborate and grow with our power delivery, federal, water and transportation markets to offer full-service solutions to our customers,” says Sulzen.

Stanley Consultants will continue its shift with the industry, refining its distributed energy resource business while working to strengthen its core power generation business.

Photo: Lance Sulzen