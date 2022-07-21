St. Johns Ship Building Begins Production on CTV for Vineyard Wind Service

St. Johns Ship Building has begun building the first Incat Crowther 30 Crew Transport Vessel (CTV) built in compliance with Jones Act regulations in the United States. St. Johns Ship Building was recently acquired by Americraft Marine Group, a maritime subsidiary of the Libra Group.

This is the first in a series of vessels under construction at St. Johns for Windea, a partnership of Hornblower Wind and MidOcean Wind, that will go into service at the Vineyard Wind I construction project near Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

“This ceremony is a very proud moment for Americraft Marine, as it represents the first keel laying ceremony at St. Johns Ship Building under our ownership and is the culmination of a lot of hard work from the outstanding team at St. Johns,” says Ed Sheets, executive vice president and director of business strategy for Americraft Marine Group, at the keel-laying ceremony. “We could not be happier to have Hornblower and their partners return to St. Johns Ship Building to build the vessels that will help America move closer towards energy independence and a cleaner, healthier environment for generations to come.”

The construction of this series of Incat-designed vessels also signals the official launch of St. Johns Ship Building’s new focus on dedicated high-speed aluminum vessel production. The Incat 30 is a 30-meter crew transport vehicle with a max speed of 29 knots and made of marine-grade aluminum. The groundwork for this focus on supporting the construction of Jones Act-compliant CTVs was laid more than two years ago through multiple facility modifications and the acquisition of new production equipment such as the installation of a computer numerical control (CNC) router for processing of non-ferrous metals and composite materials.

“The employees at St. Johns Ship Building continue to work hard to augment our well-equipped facility to support a diversified product line, which already includes several steel and aluminum projects,” states Jeff Bukoski, president of St. Johns Ship Building. “Our efforts are reinforcing the industrial strength of U.S. shipbuilding, and we remain prepared to construct and repair almost all of the various vessel types that will be required to support the future of this country’s offshore wind development needs.”