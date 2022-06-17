SSE Renewables Secures Approval for Arklow Bank Offshore Wind Park’s O&M Facility

The Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 offshore wind project has reached another key milestone with planning permission granted for the development of an operations and maintenance (O&M) facility in Arklow Harbour. Approval was secured by SSE Renewables from Wicklow County Council in relation to the operations base proposed for South Dock. The decision will help contribute to a significant regeneration of the Arklow townsite known as The Old Shipyard. Once operational, the facility will serve as the onshore support base used to control, operate and maintain the offshore wind farm during its operational lifetime.

The four-story Nearly Zero Energy Building (NZEB) will also feature a Sustainable Education Centre on its top floor which will complement Arklow’s Decarbonization Zone status. The Sustainable Education Centre will act as a link between the offshore wind farm and the local community. It will have the capacity to accommodate exhibitions, guided tours and sustainability-themed events.

Within the South Dock, designated quayside and berth facilities will be constructed to accommodate four crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and a pontoon system will be installed to provide for safe boarding, loading and unloading of CTVs.

SSE Renewables is the first offshore wind energy developer to secure planning permission in Ireland to develop an operations and maintenance facility for an associated wind farm project.

“We are extremely pleased to have planning permission granted for the operations and maintenance facility which will support Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2’s offshore infrastructure,” states Kaj Christiansen, development manager at SSE Renewables. “This means that another critical piece of the puzzle is now in place as we work to deliver this project by 2028. SSE Renewables is committed to building a state-of-the-art facility in South Dock which will provide 80 local jobs for the town of Arklow and lead the way in the regeneration of Arklow Harbour and unlocking its long-term potential.”

The decision comes on the back of significant progress for the Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 project. SSE Renewables was recently granted planning permission to develop the onshore grid infrastructure necessary to connect the 800 MW project to Ireland’s electricity transmission grid. The company also submitted a Maritime Area Consent Application to the Department of Environment, Communications and Climate in recent weeks.