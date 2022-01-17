SSE Renewables, Marubeni, CIP Gain Rights to Build Giant Floating Offshore Wind Farm

SSE Renewables, along with partners Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corp. (Marubeni) and Danish fund management company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), have won rights in the ScotWind leasing round.

Crown Estate Scotland has awarded the SSE Renewables-Marubeni-CIP partnership the rights to 858 square kilometers of seabed that will support the development of a new giant floating offshore wind farm. The seabed is in the E1 Zone in the Firth of Forth off the Angus Coast and is one of the largest lease areas to be offered by Crown Estate Scotland to any bidder in the ScotWind process. It is near to the existing 1.1 GW Seagreen offshore wind farm project – which SSE Renewables is currently constructing – as well as SSE Renewables’ planned 4.1 GW Berwick Bank project, which is currently in development.

The lease area has average water depths of 72 meters, making the site suitable for the deployment of floating offshore wind turbines to deliver up to 2.6 GW of new installed capacity.

The SSE Renewables-Marubeni-CIP consortium will now begin progressing the development of the giant ScotWind project to target first generation before the end of the decade. Once operational, the project will contribute to the Scottish government’s significantly enhanced ambition of delivering around 25 GW of next generation offshore wind projects via ScotWind.

“We’re delighted to have been successful in winning our preferred site in the highly competitive ScotWind process, which is testament to the strength of our partnership with Marubeni and CIP,” says Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables. “Together, our unique blend of local experience with global expertise mean we are now set to deliver up to 2.6 GW of new offshore wind under ScotWind.”

“SSE is playing a major role in delivering Scotland’s offshore wind ambitions for 2030 and beyond, with construction of Seagreen in the near term, development of Berwick Bank and now this ScotWind project, which will be one of the largest floating wind sites in the world,” adds Wheeler. “These projects form a core part of SSE’s recently announced Net Zero Acceleration Programme which will see a trebling of the company’s renewables capacity by 2031.”

“We are honored to have been successful in the ScotWind process which is a tremendous opportunity for our consortium to effectively utilize its wide variety of experiences gained from our offshore wind projects both in Scotland and abroad,” mentions Hisafumi Manabe, president and CEO of Marubeni Offshore Wind Development Corp. “Marubeni will continue to contribute our know how and expertise acquired from multiple offshore wind projects, including floating demonstration projects in Japan. We are confident that the partnership of SSE, CIP and Marubeni will energize the local economy and will bring about further development of the related supply chain in Scotland, which in turn will be instrumental in reaching Net Zero.”

“The announcement that our ScotWind bid has been successful is fantastic news and provides an excellent opportunity for CIP in collaboration with our partners to continue making a significant contribution to the green transition by leveraging the full force of our combined power of innovation, expertise and services,” states Michael Hannibal, partner at CIP. “With CIP’s 100 MW Pentland floating offshore wind project already in development, it will provide a unique stepping stone and key experience to allow our partnership deliver this ScotWind project and realize all the significant economic benefits for Scotland which it will deliver.”

SSE owns a 40% share of the development rights with Marubeni and CIP each owning 30%. The partnership has already invested over £7 million in pre-award development of the project. Now, with success in the ScotWind seabed leasing round and subject to signing the lease option agreement with Crown Estate Scotland in Spring 2022, the partnership’s project team will be expanded to accelerate project delivery with a view to submitting a timely consent application.