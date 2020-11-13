SSE Renewables Joins Marubeni, CIP on Joint Bids for ScotWind

SSE Renewables, a Scottish renewable energy developer, has joined forces with Marubeni Corp. (Marubeni) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), a Danish fund management company, to work together on joint bids for the ScotWind seabed leasing process managed by Crown Estate Scotland.

Headquartered in Perth, Scotland, SSE Renewables already has the largest offshore wind portfolio in Scotland and has been involved in the industry from early-stage demonstration projects through to developing, constructing and operating Scotland’s current largest offshore wind farm, Beatrice. SSE Renewables, as part of a joint venture, is also leading the construction of the 1.1 GW Seagreen project which will become the largest offshore wind farm in Scottish waters when completed and Dogger Bank Wind Farm, which at 3.6 GW will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world when operational.

“We are excited to bring together the combined strengths of each of the partner organizations,” says Paul Cooley, director of capital projects at SSE Renewables. “With a track record in developing, building and operating large-scale renewable projects in Scotland, SSE Renewables brings significant national and local experience. We will seek to maximize the opportunities that are available to the local supply chain to take part in these future projects and will continue to actively engage through the Scottish supply chain clusters.”

Marubeni brings a wealth of sector experience and is currently leading a consortium to build Japan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind projects at Akita Port and Noshiro Port in Akita Prefecture. The company is also participating in two floating offshore wind demonstration projects in Japan. These are the world’s first experimental floating wind farm project called Fukushima FORWARD sponsored by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and a demonstration project of Next-Generation Floating Offshore Wind Turbine sponsored by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO).

CIP has vast experience of delivering offshore wind with interests in Europe, Asia, North America and Australia and a global offshore wind pipeline of over 10 GW. CIP has already worked with SSE Renewables on the 588 MW Beatrice project in Scotland. Copenhagen Offshore Partners, who provide development and construction services exclusively for CIP, recently opened offices in Edinburgh which will serve as their global floating offshore wind competence center.

Photo Source