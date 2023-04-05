SSE Renewables, Equis Form Consortium to Bid for Offshore Projects

SSE Renewables and Equis Development Pte Ltd., a renewable energy developer, have formed a 50/50-owned consortium to bid for a feasibility license to expedite the development, construction, ongoing operations and ownership of an offshore wind project in the Gippsland zone near Victoria, Australia.

SSE Renewables and Equis have identified the target areas in which they intend to apply for a feasibility license and are working together on the required work ahead of a bid submission this month.

Should the consortium be successful, SSE Renewables will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance of the offshore wind project. Equis will be responsible for the development, including the power network connection, development approval and environmental requirements, community and stakeholder engagement, offtake and government licensing and financing requirements.

Victoria is targeting at least 2 GW of offshore generation capacity by 2032, 4 GW by 2035 and 9 GW by 2040.

