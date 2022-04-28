SSE, Brookfield Join Forces for Offshore Wind Tenders in the Netherlands

SSE Renewables has formed a strategic partnership with Brookfield Renewable for participation in the 1.4 GW Hollandse Kust (west) offshore wind farm zone tenders which are currently underway in the Netherlands. The tenders are for the award of permits to develop the two individual 700 MW sites within the Hollandse Kust (west) Zone, located approximately 53km off the Dutch coast. The application window closes on May 12, 2022 and results are expected to be announced after the summer.

The 50/50 partnership combines SSE Renewables’ experience in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms with Brookfield’s development experience and specialism in contracting long-term offtake agreements with corporate counterparties through its Brookfield Renewable platform.

Brookfield Renewable operates a publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platform with approximately 21,000 MW of installed capacity. In 2021 alone, Brookfield Renewable signed power purchase agreements (PPA) with 62 individual companies for an annual contract volume of over 11,000 GWh. The company is pursuing this partnership through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, which is also targeting a $15 billion close in the coming weeks.

“The joining of our commercial capabilities with SSE Renewables’ experience in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind presents a strong partnership in the Netherlands,” states Natalie Adomait, managing partner of Brookfield Renewable. “We view the Netherlands’ focus on innovation as a positive for the industry which will drive greater uptake of clean energy for regional businesses.”

SSE Renewables is a renewable energy developer and operator in the U.K. and Ireland and is now expanding in selected international markets including Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Its 4 GW of owned and operated installed renewables capacity is comprised of 2 GW of onshore wind, 0.5 GW of offshore wind and 1.5 GW of hydro power. SSE Renewables plans to double its installed renewable energy capacity to 8 GW by 2026 and to more than treble capacity to over 13 GW by 2031 while increasing output fivefold to over 50 TWh annually.

“I am delighted that we are partnering with Brookfield Renewable on this project given their significant operating experience and their wider investments in the Netherlands,” says Dennis Breugelmans, project director of international markets at SSE Renewables. “Both partners are experienced innovators and committed to ensuring that offshore wind is developed in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem.”

