Spire Global Weather Data to Aid TrueOcean in Offshore Wind Farm Development

Spire Global Inc., a supplier of space-based data, analytics and space services, will provide a 10-day global forecast of maritime weather for TrueOcean’s cloud-based marine data platform.

TrueOcean, which delivers fast and easy access to information for offshore wind projects, will use the weather forecasts to help its end customers plan and install offshore wind farms. Spire’s global forecast provides accurate ocean conditions, crucial for operational efficiency and crew safety when planning, constructing, operating and maintaining offshore wind farms. Precise weather data is also essential for analyzing and verifying acquired subsea survey data within the TrueOcean MDP.

Frithjof Hennemann, CEO of TrueOcean, says, “With the addition of Spire’s maritime weather forecast, we expand our end users’ ability to integrate their workflows in a single dataspace for data storage, processing and sharing, enabling them to operate more efficiently at every stage of an offshore wind farm’s lifecycle.”