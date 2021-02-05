Special Initiative for Offshore Wind Names Ohleth Executive Director

Kris Ohleth, a 15-year veteran in offshore wind, has been named executive director of the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind (SIOW), a policy group that provides expertise, analysis, information sharing and strategic partnership support for key offshore wind stakeholders. Ohleth was senior manager of stakeholder engagement at Ørsted.

“This is a pivotal time for U.S. offshore wind and I am delighted Ohleth is taking the helm at SIOW,” says Stephanie McClellan, founder and a leading offshore wind expert at SIOW. “The offshore wind farms that are in the development queue will create thousands of good clean energy jobs and are critical to states achieving their climate goals. This is the moment to propel the industry forward and Ohleth’s background makes her well-positioned to lead SIOW during this important phase.”

Ohleth will draw on the accumulation of her long history in the sector, which includes senior positions with environmental organizations and offshore wind energy companies.

“Offshore wind provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help solve societal issues such as threats from climate change and a slowed economy,” says Ohleth. “I look forward to my new role at SIOW to support the responsible advancement of offshore wind.”

Based at the University of Delaware, SIOW says it has been a clearinghouse for offshore wind policy and research – taking a cross-sector approach and convening policymakers, industry, NGOs and other offshore wind stakeholders to better coordinate strategy, policy and industry developments.

