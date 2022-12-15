Spearmint, Mortenson Installing 300 MWh of Energy Storage in Texas

Spearmint Energy has begun construction on Revolution, its 150 MW, two-hour battery energy storage project in West Texas, in partnership with Mortenson, a power engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor with experience in wind, solar, transmission and distribution, repowering, and battery energy storage.

Mortenson will design and build the project, constructing the battery storage facility, substation and transmission line connecting the project to the ERCOT grid.

Revolution marks Mortenson’s 20th battery energy storage project.

“Revolution will provide critical grid resiliency and reliability services to enable the continued deployment of low-cost renewable energy in ERCOT at a time when our nation is grappling with challenges brought by a changing climate, rising oil and natural gas prices, increasing demand for electricity, and the impacts of supply chain constraints, inflation, and tariffs on the construction of new generation facilities,” states Andrew Waranch, founder, president and CEO of Spearmint.

Located in West Texas, a wind and solar generation hub within the Lower Colorado River Authority’s transmission network, Revolution is expected to be one of the largest batteries in the United States. It will begin operation in mid-2023.