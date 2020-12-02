Southern Power’s Skookumchuck Wind Facility Now Operational

Southern Power, a U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Co., says the 136 MW Skookumchuck Wind Facility in Lewis and Thurston Counties, Wash., is now operational.

The project, Southern Power’s 12th wind facility, is the company’s first wind facility in the state and contributes to the company’s growing renewable fleet of clean generating assets from California to Maine.

“Skookumchuck Wind Facility is our first wind project in the state of Washington and we are pleased to see this project achieve commercial operation,” says Bill Grantham, president of Southern Power. “The addition of this facility showcases our commitment to the development of wind energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet.”

Skookumchuck Wind Facility consists of 38 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas. The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Puget Sound Energy, which will utilize the resource to meet the electricity demand of their Green Direct program customers. Southern Power is the majority owner and TransAlta Corp. holds a minority ownership position.

Southern Power acquired Skookumchuck Wind Facility in October 2019. Renewable Energy Systems served as the developer and constructor of the site, which created more than 380 jobs at peak construction.

Southern Power’s wind portfolio consists of more than 2,115 MW of wind generation. Southern Power’s wind facilities are a part of the company’s 4,510 MW renewable fleet, which consists of 41 wind and solar facilities operating or under construction.

