Southern Power Adds Oklahoma Wind Facility to Renewable Portfolio

Southern Power, a U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Co., has acquired its 15th wind project – the 118 MW Glass Sands Wind Facility – from Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in the U.S.

“We are proud to announce this new addition to our generation portfolio,” says Bill Grantham, president of Southern Power President. “Glass Sands is a great project for Southern Power as we continue to provide renewable energy resources to meet the needs of our customers.”

The project, located in Murray County, Okla., is Southern Power’s fifth wind facility in the state and contributes to the company’s growing fleet of clean energy resources from California to Maine. Glass Sands was developed by Steelhead Americas and is expected to utilize 28 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas. Construction, executed by Mortensen, is underway, and the project is expected to achieve commercial operation in the fourth quarter.

Once operational, the electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a power purchase agreement with Amazon. With the addition of Glass Sands, Southern Power’s wind portfolio consists of more than 2,533 MW of wind generation.