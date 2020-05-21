Southern Power Acquires West Virginia Wind Facility

Southern Power, a U.S. wholesale energy provider and a subsidiary of Southern Company, has acquired its 13th wind project – the 56 MW Beech Ridge II Wind Facility – from Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of our 13th wind project,” says Mark Lantrip, CEO of Southern Power.

“This project marks Southern Power’s first renewable asset in the Mid-Atlantic region, and it is an important step in the continued growth of Southern Power’s wind portfolio,” he adds.

Located in Greenbrier County, W.Va., Beech Ridge II was developed by Invenergy and utilizes 20 wind turbines manufactured by GE Renewable Energy. The project recently achieved commercial operation.

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility are being sold under a 12-year power purchase agreement. Southern Power will be the majority owner. Invenergy will retain a minority ownership position, and Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy that provides end-to-end energy solutions for asset owners, will operate and maintain the facility.

With the addition of Beech Ridge II, Southern Power’s wind portfolio consists of more than 2,100 MW of wind generation. Southern Power’s wind facilities are a part of the company’s 4,510 MW renewable fleet, which consists of 41 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.

This project aligns with Southern Company’s strategy to provide a more sustainable future by investing in clean energy solutions. Southern Company was one of the first U.S. energy companies to set a long-term goal of low- to no-carbon operations by 2050.

