Southern Power Acquires South Dakota Wind Farm from Invenergy

Southern Power, a wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Co., has acquired its 14th wind project – the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Farm – from Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions.

Located in Deuel County, S.D., Deuel Harvest was developed by Invenergy and utilizes 109 wind turbines manufactured by GE Renewable Energy. The project recently achieved commercial operation.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of our 14th wind project,” says Bill Grantham, president of Southern Power. “Deuel Harvest is Southern Power’s largest wind project to date and will serve as an important piece of our growing renewable portfolio.”

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits (RECs) generated by the facility are being sold under two separate power purchase agreements – a 25-year agreement with Great River Energy, expected to commence January 2023, and a 15-year agreement with Xcel Energy, expected to commence in October. Southern Power will be the majority owner. Invenergy will retain a minority ownership position, and Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy that provides end-to-end energy solutions for asset owners, will operate and maintain the facility.

With the addition of Deuel Harvest, Southern Power’s wind portfolio consists of more than 2,533 MW of wind generation. Southern Power’s wind facilities are a part of the company’s 4,928 MW renewable fleet, which consists of 43 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.