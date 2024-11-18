Offshore Wind Project Jeonnam 1 Delivers First Power

Jeonnam 1, located off the coast of Shin-an in South Korea and developed jointly by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), SK Innovation E&S and Copenhagen Offshore Partners, has begun delivering power.

Construction on the 96 MW project started last year, with turbine installation commencing in September. Commercial operations are expected early next year.

“First power from Jeonnam 1 is a landmark for CIP, our partners and the offshore wind industry in South Korea,” says Thomas Wibe Poulsen, partner in CIP.





“It showcases our strong project execution capabilities, and we are very proud to have reached this significant milestone in collaboration with our partners. I would like to congratulate everyone involved with a project that makes a significant contribution to South Korea’s energy transition and supports the country’s long-term offshore wind ambitions.”

CIP entered the South Korean market in 2018.