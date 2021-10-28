Solicitation for New Jersey Wind Port Yields Responses from Heavy Hitters

In response to a recent notice for sublease of property, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has received 16 offers from large turbine manufacturers and offshore wind developers to become tenants at the New Jersey Wind Port.

“I am not surprised that many of the most successful offshore wind manufacturers and developers in the world want to join us in this project,” says New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney. “We have captured the world’s attention with a Wind Port that will be the nation’s first onshore site built with the purpose of servicing an offshore wind industry. It will position South Jersey at the epicenter of the emerging industry for wind farms off the Jersey Shore and along the entire Atlantic Seaboard.”

Offshore wind is a central component of Governor Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan to achieve 100 percent clean energy by 2050. As part of that plan, New Jersey has committed to producing 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035.

The New Jersey Wind Port is a first-in-the-nation infrastructure investment that will provide a location for essential staging, assembly and manufacturing activities related to offshore wind projects on the East Coast. At full build-out, the Wind Port has the potential to create up to 1,500 manufacturing, assembly and operations jobs and drive billions of dollars in economic growth.

The notice for sublease of property sought non-binding offers from offshore wind developers and component manufacturers on four parcels of property at the port, including two parcels of property that are being purpose-built for offshore wind marshalling, staging and final assembly of turbines; and two parcels that are being purpose-built for offshore wind turbine component manufacturing and assembly.

Six bidders submitted 16 non-binding offers that NJEDA staff have preliminarily determined to be compliant. All bidders put in multiple offers encompassing different parcels, project configurations and levels of investments.

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC, Ørsted Wind Power North America LLC and Beacon Wind LLC submitted offers for Parcels A and B1, which are being purpose-built for offshore wind marshalling, staging and final assembly of turbines.

GE Renewables US LLC, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc. (SGRE) and Vestas-American Wind Technology Inc. all submitted bids for both Parcels C and G, the two manufacturing parcels available at the Wind Port.

