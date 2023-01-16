Society for Underwater Technology Designs Offshore Wind Course for Non-engineers

The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) is launching the Offshore Wind Renewable Energy virtual course, which is designed for professional non-engineers who would benefit from understanding the offshore wind energy industry as well as engineers and technical staff who are new to this sector or making a transition from another industry.

Held in association with Cranfield University, the course on February 1 and 2 builds on the SUT’s ocean and marine engineering and science training. It is delivered over two online and interactive 4-hour sessions led by industry and academic experts from BP, Cranfield University, Partrac, GUH, MarineSpace, MCL Consultancy, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and St Jules.

Topics covered include wind and the Net Zero Challenge, including deepwater floating potential; planning, environmental studies and approvals; metocean and weather with a U.K. and Northwest Europe focus, including deepwater for floating technology; fixed bottom offshore structure design and integrity; offshore site investigation and seabed site foundations; construction; cables; floating wind; and completion, post installation and ongoing operation.

“The virtual course was created during the pandemic and proved extremely successful, with delegates from all over the world joining in and benefiting not only from our splendid speakers, but the 30 minutes before and after the morning session which enabled them to ask questions and begin networking with each other and with speakers,” explains Cheryl Burgess, SUT’s CEO. “We are looking forward to welcoming people from home and overseas for two stimulating and highly informative sessions.”

The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) is a multidisciplinary learned society that brings together organizations and individuals with a common interest in underwater technology, ocean science and offshore engineering.

More information is found here.