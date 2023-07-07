Skyborn Sweden Wants to Build 2,800 MW Offshore Wind Farm

Skyborn Sweden (Skyborn) has submitted a permit application to the Swedish government to build the 2,800 MW Fyrskeppet offshore wind farm north of Orskar in Uppsala County, about 31 miles off the coast.

Fyrskeppet Offshore will have 187 turbines and is expected to generate up to 11 TWh fossil-free electricity when completed, which corresponds to 8% of Sweden’s current electricity consumption.

“Fyrskeppet Offshore will secure the power supply to meet the increasing demand for renewable energy and provide cities that are central to the Swedish economy with a favorable green transformation, to enhance future competitiveness and help attract and retail investment in the region,” says Hanna Magnusson, interim managing director of Skyborn Sweden.

In the coming decades, electricity demand in Sweden is expected to more than double. The Stockholm-Malardalen region is often referred to as Sweden’s growth engine and the growth demand in the next decade will certainly exceed the present available supply.

Skyborn is also developing Eystrasaltbanken in the Bothnian Sea off Hudiksvall, and Storgrundet offshore wind farm off Soderhamn. In total, Skyborn’s development portfolio in Sweden is four offshore areas with a power production potential of 40 TWh annually.

Photo by Hakon Grimstad on Unsplash.