Skanska to Lead Construction Action for South Brooklyn Marine Terminal

Equinor and bp have selected Skanska USA as the construction manager for the port upgrade of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT).

Located in southwest Brooklyn, the SBMT site is aiming to become an industry-leading offshore wind port for the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects, which are being developed off the coast of Long Island through a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp.

Skanska’s initial involvement will be to provide pre-construction services.

SBMT will provide crucial infrastructure for the construction of the Empire and Beacon Wind projects, which will bring 3.3 GW of offshore wind power into New York, powering around 2 million homes. SBMT will be equipped to receive, store and pre-assemble key components for offshore wind turbines, serve as the operations and maintenance base for the wind farms, and include a substation that will serve as the point of interconnection to link the power from Empire Wind 1 into the local power grid.

“Skanska has a long history of construction in the neighborhoods of our projects, Empire Wind and Beacon Wind,” says Molly Morris, president of Equinor Wind US. “Equinor is excited to begin working with Skanska to transform the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into a leading offshore wind hub for the community, New York State and the nation.”

Once completed, the terminal will be one of the largest offshore wind hubs in the nation and will serve as a national model for creating an offshore wind energy hub. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.

Skanska, a 135-year-old firm, has been in New York City since 1971 when they worked on their first U.S. project to rebuild the New York subway. Some of its major projects in New York include the Moynihan Train Hall, the World Trade Center Oculus and the new LaGuardia Terminal B.