Skanska Begins Construction on Va. Offshore Wind Staging Port

Skanska has signed a contract with the Virginia Port Authority to rebuild 72 acres of the 287-acre Portsmouth Marine Terminal in Portsmouth, Va. Skanska will include the contract, worth $223 million, in its U.S. order bookings for the third quarter of 2022.

The project will redevelop the acreage for use as an offshore wind staging port, which will improve 1,500 feet of an existing 3,540-foot wharf. The redevelopment of the marine terminal supports the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

Construction began in July 2022 with completion scheduled for 2025.