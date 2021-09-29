Six Board Members Join the Business Network for Offshore Wind

The Business Network for Offshore Wind has added six new members to its board of directors. New board members from Burns and McDonnell, Mainstream Renewable Power, Nexans, Strum Contracting, Subsea7, and Womble Bond Dickinson join current members from Siemens, Wood Thilsted and others. The network’s board members offer experience in a multitude of areas essential to offshore wind including the regulatory, utility, transmission and logistical spheres and provide the network with valuable insight in the offshore wind energy industry.

In addition, the network added a new advisory member, Aaron Smith, from Principle Power. He joins current advisory members from BOEM, NJEDA and Xodus. Together, the Business Network’s board of directors and advisory members possess a breadth of global market offshore wind knowledge and experience that support the organization’s mission to develop a robust U.S. offshore wind supply chain.

“Each board member expands and deepens the network’s expertise in all facets of offshore wind and the supply chain,” says Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “The Board brings together developers, local suppliers, and utility and federal regulators, which gives our organization a unique and necessary mixture of experiences so that we can fulfill our mission to develop the U.S. supply chain and support industry growth.”

New Business Network board members include Belton Zeigler, a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson; Emmanuel Martin-Lauzer, business development director at Nexans High Voltage USA Inc.; Paula Major, vice president of U.S. offshore wind at U.S Mainstream Renewable Power; Teaera Strum, president and CEO at Strum Contracting Co. Inc.; Tony Appleton, director of offshore wind at Burns and McDonnell; and Zachary Skelton, business development manager for renewables for the U.S. at Seaway 7.

The new Business Network advisory member is Aaron Smith, chief commercial officer for Principle Power. “The expansion of the Board of Directors and the Network team demonstrates the growing importance of offshore wind as an important source or renewable energy, job creation, and emerging technology,” adds Burdock. “Our focus at the Network is to enable and support the growth of offshore wind, answering the demand by federal and state governments and populations for more clean energy by 2030 and beyond.”