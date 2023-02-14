Sif Ready to Launch Construction on Monopile Foundation Manufacturing Facility

Sif Holding N.V. says it has made a final investment decision on €328 million in financing to construct the world’s largest monopile foundation manufacturing plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, enhancing the company’s ability to serve the growing offshore wind industry.

Construction is expected to start in April.

The plant will significantly increase Sif’s total combined capacity to 500 kilotons a year and upgrade Sif’s capabilities to manufacture the equivalent of 200 XXXL, 11-meter diameter, 2,500-ton monopile foundations a year.

Two customers – one of them being Ecowende, a joint venture of Shell and Eneco – together have committed to 348 kilotons of production (booked or in exclusive negotiation), bringing the present total orderbook to 662 kilotons.

A long-term capacity reservation framework agreement with Equinor is in place, while a second long-term capacity reservation framework agreement is currently being negotiated, signifying strong commitment from both customers and the market, the company says.

“By constructing the world’s largest monopile foundation manufacturing plant and by implementing next-level integrated manufacturing technology with second-to-none process and quality controls, Sif will live up to its vision and take a pivotal step in securing its next phase of growth,” says Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif.