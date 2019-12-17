Sif Handling Monopiles, Steel Supply for Offshore Wind Project

Eiffage Metal SAS has awarded Sif Holding an order for the delivery of 80 monopiles and the primary steel for 80 transition pieces for the 480 MW Saint- Nazaire offshore wind farm in France.

Sif’s scope of work comprises manufacturing of the monopiles, storage at its MV2 facility, delivery at its deep sea quayside in 2020-2021, and the delivery of the primary steel for the transition pieces to Smulders Hoboken.

The Saint-Nazaire wind farm is situated between 12 and 20 kilometers offshore in 12 to 25 meters of water. Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a joint venture of EDF Renewables and Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge, are developing the project. It is the first offshore wind farm to be built in France – the commissioning of which is expected by end of 2022.

“The Saint-Nazaire project has been on our radar screen for quite a while. It was already in our order book as a project under exclusive negotiations,” says Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif. “We are happy and proud that the project kick-off is finally here, and we can start production for this milestone project, which will contribute to the ambitious French offshore wind plans.”

Sif focuses on manufacturing large steel tubular structures, which are used as foundation components for the offshore wind and oil-and-gas markets.