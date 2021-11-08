Siemens Gamesa, Vattenfall Partner on Turbine for Norfolk Offshore Wind Projects

Siemens Gamesa has been named nominated preferred supplier by Vattenfall for the 3.6 GW Norfolk offshore wind power projects in the U.K. The agreement includes the potential deployment of the new SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines and a multi-year service agreement. Located between 47-72 km off the English east coast, the agreement encompasses Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas projects. Each park has a capacity of 1.8 GW.

The nominated preferred supplier agreement between Siemens Gamesa and Vattenfall is subject to the U.K. government’s Contract for Difference Round 4 auction award in calendar year 2022 and subsequent final investment decision by Vattenfall.

“The Siemens Gamesa – Vattenfall partnership has been fruitful for a great number of years across numerous markets,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit. “With this nominated preferred supplier agreement for the Norfolk projects, we aim to add another 3.6 GW to our joint portfolio. Developing an even larger rotor for our flagship offshore wind turbine is an example of how we are always seeking to innovate and improve. We can increase blade length and incorporate the solution on our existing design.”

“Vattenfall’s Norfolk projects will form one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world when they are completed, generating enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of 4 million homes,” states Catrin Jung, head of business unit offshore at Vattenfall. “We’re very pleased to be able to announce Siemens Gamesa as the nominated preferred supplier for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas. We want to accelerate fossil free living in an affordable way for our customers, and we are always aiming for the right partners to make this happen.”

The newest Siemens Gamesa wind turbine features a 236-meter diameter rotor using Siemens Gamesa IntegralBlades, with an astounding 43,500 m2 swept area. This allows the SG 14-236 DD to provide an increase of more than 30% in Annual Energy Production compared to the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine. Furthermore, the machine can reach an impressive 15 MW capacity including the company’s Power Boost function. As it is built on sound technology, the new machine otherwise remains unchanged in relation to the SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine.

The prototype SG 14-222 DD machine has already been installed at the Danish National Test Center for Large Wind Turbines in Østerild, Denmark. Final commissioning and full operation is expected before the end of calendar year 2021. This milestone will greatly expedite the installation of the SG 14-236 DD prototype in calendar year 2022.

Patented Siemens Gamesa RecyclableBlades will be available as options for customers selecting the SG 14-236 DD machine. The world’s first recyclable wind turbine blades ready for commercial use offshore have already been produced.

Extending on the proven offshore direct drive track record, the SG 14-236 DD is based on Siemens Gamesa’s deep understanding and expertise gained over five product generations since the platform was launched in 2011. Key components such as safety systems, hub and tower concepts, operations and maintenance solutions, along with a strong, qualified supply chain form the basis of the new offshore wind turbine.

Over 1,400 Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive offshore wind turbines have been installed in all major offshore wind markets globally. They include the UK, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium, Taiwan, and the USA, among others. With over 18 GW of installed capacity globally, Siemens Gamesa is the world’s leading supplier of offshore wind turbines. More than 18 additional GW of capacity are in the company’s pipeline, with installations planned for the markets mentioned above and new offshore markets including the USA and France.