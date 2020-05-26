Siemens Gamesa Turbines to Power Dominion Energy Offshore Project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has entered into an agreement to conditionally supply SG 14-222 Direct Drive offshore wind turbines to the 2,640 MW Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) commercial project.

This project will be home to Siemens Gamesa’s latest offshore turbine variant having the capability to produce up to 15 MW with a 222-meter rotor. The exact quantity of turbines to be deployed is subject to final project site conditions. All turbine installations are expected to be completed by 2026. The agreement is subject to certain conditions including Dominion Energy’s final investment decision, governmental permitting and other required approvals.

Siemens Gamesa was named as the preferred turbine supplier for the CVOW commercial project in January. Dominion Energy’s CVOW commercial project will help Virginia meet its clean energy goals established by the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which sets Virginia on the path to 100% clean energy by 2045.

Siemens Gamesa continues to work with local stakeholders to investigate a potential blade manufacturing facility for the turbines on the East Coast, potentially the first facility custom-built to manufacture components for the SG 14-222. Decisions on sourcing and supply chain to serve the U.S. market are expected to be made within the next year.

“Dominion Energy’s selection of the SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine for deployment is an important next step for the sizable project, the U.S. offshore wind industry and the global offshore wind industry,” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the offshore business unit at Siemens Gamesa.

“In these turbulent times, where the winds of change are stronger than ever, we’re thrilled to join forces to create even more renewable energy for generations to come,” he adds.

The turbine’s 222-meter diameter rotor uses the new Siemens Gamesa B108 blades. Each 108-meter long IntegralBlade is cast in one piece using patented Siemens Gamesa blade technologies. At 39,000 m2, the turbine’s swept area allows the SG 14-222 DD to provide an increase of more than 25% in annual energy production compared to the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine, rated at 11 MW with a 200-meter rotor.

Furthermore, the new offshore turbine features a comparatively low nacelle weight at 500 metric tons. This enables Siemens Gamesa to safely utilize an optimized tower and foundation substructure compared to a heavier nacelle, reducing costs per turbine by minimizing sourced materials and transportation expenses.