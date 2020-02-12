Siemens Gamesa Supplying Turbines for Alberta Wind Project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy says it is supplying 45 of its SG 4.5-145 wind turbines to Suncor for the company’s Forty Mile wind power project, now under construction in southern Alberta.

Since 2008, Siemens Gamesa has been providing cost-effective and clean energy to Canadians across Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan. From its first 2.3 MW wind turbine to the newer SG 4.5-145 turbine, Siemens Gamesa’s product portfolio has served the Canadian market with customized solutions for the unique wind conditions of each project. This agreement takes the total suite of projects for the 45 SG 4.5-145 wind turbine model in Canada to 574 MW.

“We are happy to strengthen our relationship with Suncor,” says David Hickey, head of Siemens Gamesa in Canada. “The SG 4.5-145 turbines provide extremely cost-competitive and clean energy, bringing economic benefits to the local communities in Alberta.”

This is the third order with Suncor, reinforcing the partnership between the two companies.

Once operational in 2021, Suncor’s Forty Mile wind power project will provide green energy for more than 10,000 Canadian residents. The turbine’s 71-meter blades integrate aerodynamics and noise reduction features – including Siemens Gamesa DinoTails Next Generation technology – to guarantee a high-production of energy and reduced noise emission levels.

Photo: The Forty Mile wind power project