Siemens Gamesa to Service German Offshore Wind Park

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will service Germany’s newest offshore wind park – the Trianel Windpark Borkum II (TWB II).

The installation of 32 Senvion 6.33 MW turbines was recently completed. TWB II has a total output capacity of 200 MW. It is located 45 km north of Borkum. The wind park is owned by 20 municipal utilities and municipal companies from Germany and Switzerland.

“We are pleased to have Siemens Gamesa at our side, an experienced and reliable partner for the servicing and maintenance of the 32 wind turbines,” says Irina Lucke, technical managing director of Trianel Windkraftwerk Borkum II GmbH & Co. KG.

“With the full commissioning, we have successfully completed the construction phase of the offshore wind park. Now the focus is on the resilient and trouble-free operation of the turbines,” she adds.

The contract signed late in June is the first time that Siemens Gamesa won an offshore service contract for a wind park equipped by another manufacturer and the first time Siemens Gamesa will start servicing Senvion offshore turbines since the acquisition of the onshore service business of Senvion in Europe and its intellectual property in January.

The maintenance will start on August 1. It covers full scope service for five years and includes fixed extension options. The operational base for the service campaigns will be Borkum.

Photo: The TWB II offshore wind park