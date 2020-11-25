Siemens Gamesa Supplies Turbines to Canada’s Rattlesnake Wind Farm

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed a 130 MW order to supply 26 SG 5.0-145 wind turbines to Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) Canada for the company’s Rattlesnake Ridge wind power project, one of the first subsidy-free wind farms in the country.

Located southwest of Medicine Hat in Alberta, with a generation capacity of 130 MW, Rattlesnake Ridge is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2022. The project is one of Canada’s first privately contracted projects in which there is no form of public money, subsidy or tax credit underpinning the economics – highlighting the competitiveness of the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform.

“We thank BHE Canada for choosing to partner with us,” says Paul van der Weg, managing director for Siemens Gamesa in Canada. “Our success in the Alberta market is based on a combination of offering the best product that meets the rigorous demands of our customers and the commitment of the province in providing renewable energy to all Albertans.”

The project also helps Siemens Gamesa surpass a new milestone of 3.5 GW of installed wind energy capacity in the country, underscoring the company’s commitment to help develop the country’s long-term clean energy objectives. According to the Canadian Wind Energy Association, the country now has 13.4 GW of installed wind energy as of the end of 2019, with Alberta representing the third-largest market in the country with 1.7 GW of capacity.

With wind power being the least expensive form of new energy generation in Canada, Siemens Gamesa has found success in Alberta with the Siemens Gamesa 4.X platform. Its new control system with enhanced blade aerodynamics optimizes power generation. It has a flexible power rating that ranges from 4.0 to 5.0 MW, providing a uniquely tailored solution that fits the specific conditions at each site. The platform’s modular design allows for increased mechanical capacity and optimal adaptation to logistics and construction requirements, providing greater efficiency and a reduced levelized cost of energy.