Siemens Gamesa Secures Fifth Vietnamese Nearshore Project

Siemens Gamesa has secured its fifth Vietnamese nearshore wind farm project.

The latest deal, which surpasses the previous company record in scale for its fourth nearshore project (75 MW) as the largest of its kind in Vietnam, adds a further 78 MW to the company’s existing 174 MW it has already secured.

The 78 MW Hiep Thanh wind farm will be located 1-3 km off the coast of Tra Vinh Province. Siemens Gamesa has been able to leverage its engineering and construction experience gathered from both onshore and offshore to support the development of the nearshore market in Vietnam.

“We’re pleased to see the Vietnamese government accelerating the development of renewable energies, which will be essential for a post-COVID-19 economic recovery and meeting long-term energy and climate goals,” says Enrique Pedrosa, chief regions officer of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit.

“Siemens Gamesa is well-positioned to support our partners in Vietnam with our engineering capabilities and strong project execution team for business success and clean energy transition,” he adds.

This project is being developed by EcoTech Tra Vinh Renewables JSC, and its investors, Janakuasa Pte Ltd., Ecotech Vietnam, Climate Investor One, which is managed by Climate Fund Managers (CFM), and ST International. Siemens Gamesa formed a consortium with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Co. Ltd., a Chinese construction company, to deliver an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) offering to the customer.

The wind farm will feature 18 units of the SG 5.0-145 turbine, which are among the largest turbines on the Vietnamese market. Commissioning of the wind farm is expected in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company signed a long-term 10-year contract to provide operation and maintenance services.

In Vietnam, Siemens Gamesa has built three wind farms, with seven more wind farms under construction. In the last three years, the company has sold approximately 550 MW in this market.